N2.5bn Civic Centre: Ekiti probe panel to summon Fayemi’s contractors through newspapers
The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Ekiti State
Government to look into the State finances under the administration of
Dr. Kayode Fayemi will summon companies like Tianjin-Yuyang
Construction Engineering Limited, CASA Nig Ltd and others through
advertorials in national newspapers and other means, the Commission
Chairman, Justice Silas Oyewole (rtd) ruled today.
Tianjin-Yuyang Construction Engineering Limited, a Chinese company was
awarded the contract for the construction of a New Civic Centre on
August 30, 2012 at the cost of N2, 573,584,395.75 while consultancy on
the construction was awarded to CASA Nig Ltd on June 11, 2012 at the
cost of N137, 611,325.07.
A total sum of N993, 512,344.11, representing 45 percent of total
contract sum was paid to the contractor as 2013.
At the Commission of Inquiry’s continued proceeding today at
Magistrate Court 1, High Court, Ado-Ekiti, Mr Sunday Bamise, counsel
to the commission said the commission encountered some difficulties in
summoning most of the witnesses.
The commission counsel said those companies like Tianjin-Yuyang
Construction Engineering Limited, CASA Nig Ltd and Citadel Nominees
Limited/Toyab Associates Joint Consultants should be invited by the
Commission via national newspaper and other means. He mentioned names
of the four witnesses who were available at the court.
The first witness, Mr. Adeleke Adefolaju, who is the Director of
Budget in the state's Ministry of Budget and Economy Planning, was led
in evidence by counsel to the commission, Mr Bamise.
The witness presented the record of funds that accrued to the State
within the financial years to include the Internally Generated
Revenue, international donors, statutory allocations, among others.
The Director of Local Government Affairs, Mr. Samuel Akinjide
Akinleye; a former occupant of the office, Mr. Sola Ogunmiluyi and the
Principal Technical Officer in the General Administration Department,
governor’s office, Mr. Shittu Rotimi tendered documents of furniture
and vehicles procured and distributed in the year under review.
The documents submitted by Adeleke and the other three witnesses were
admitted as exhibits.
The commission proceedings continue tomorrow with cross examinations
of all witnesses.