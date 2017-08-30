N2.5bn Civic Centre: Ekiti probe panel to summon Fayemi’s contractors through newspapers

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Ekiti State

Government to look into the State finances under the administration of

Dr. Kayode Fayemi will summon companies like Tianjin-Yuyang

Construction Engineering Limited, CASA Nig Ltd and others through

advertorials in national newspapers and other means, the Commission

Chairman, Justice Silas Oyewole (rtd) ruled today.

Tianjin-Yuyang Construction Engineering Limited, a Chinese company was

awarded the contract for the construction of a New Civic Centre on

August 30, 2012 at the cost of N2, 573,584,395.75 while consultancy on

the construction was awarded to CASA Nig Ltd on June 11, 2012 at the

cost of N137, 611,325.07.

A total sum of N993, 512,344.11, representing 45 percent of total

contract sum was paid to the contractor as 2013.

At the Commission of Inquiry’s continued proceeding today at

Magistrate Court 1, High Court, Ado-Ekiti, Mr Sunday Bamise, counsel

to the commission said the commission encountered some difficulties in

summoning most of the witnesses.

The commission counsel said those companies like Tianjin-Yuyang

Construction Engineering Limited, CASA Nig Ltd and Citadel Nominees

Limited/Toyab Associates Joint Consultants should be invited by the

Commission via national newspaper and other means. He mentioned names

of the four witnesses who were available at the court.

The first witness, Mr. Adeleke Adefolaju, who is the Director of

Budget in the state's Ministry of Budget and Economy Planning, was led

in evidence by counsel to the commission, Mr Bamise.

The witness presented the record of funds that accrued to the State

within the financial years to include the Internally Generated

Revenue, international donors, statutory allocations, among others.

The Director of Local Government Affairs, Mr. Samuel Akinjide

Akinleye; a former occupant of the office, Mr. Sola Ogunmiluyi and the

Principal Technical Officer in the General Administration Department,

governor’s office, Mr. Shittu Rotimi tendered documents of furniture

and vehicles procured and distributed in the year under review.

The documents submitted by Adeleke and the other three witnesses were

admitted as exhibits.

The commission proceedings continue tomorrow with cross examinations

of all witnesses.