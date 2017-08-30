Man diagnosed with throat cancer 'shoots dead the colleague who introduced him to smoking'

A chef in India who was diagnosed with throat cancer was accused of killing his co-worker for introducing him to cigarettes, according to a report.

Mustakeem Ahmad, 25, told cops that he was so enraged with the victim after receiving the grim diagnosis that he bought a pistol, the Hindustan Times reported .

The victim, identified only as Inayat, 25, worked at the restaurant in Uttam Nagar owned by Ahmad's brother-in-law.

“Though Ahmad and Inayat were friends at the workplace, Inayat was reportedly better at his job and well-behaved and soon became the favorite of the restaurant owner,” Deputy Police Commissioner Shibesh Singh said.

An increasingly frustrated Ahmad developed a hatred toward Inayat and took up smoking – as well as marijuana.

“Ahmad developed a throat infection, forcing him to consult a doctor. Ahmad has claimed that the doctor told him he had developed throat cancer due to excessive smoking,” Singh told the paper.

Ahmad, who was fired after his work quality deteriorated, later blamed Inayat for getting him hooked on tobacco, which he said led to cancer.

The cook then hatched a plan to exact revenge on Inayat by buying the pistol and some ammo.

He practiced firing the weapon and then returned last week to the restaurant, where he asked his brother-in-law to sack Inayat, the Hindustan Times reported.

“He was carrying his loaded pistol to the restaurant and had planned to kill Inayat if he failed to get him fired from the job. That is what eventually happened,” an investigator said.

“Ahmad ended up picking a fight with Inayat. He later shot at him in the middle of the argument,” he said.

Police were tipped off that Ahmad planned to visit a relative in Uttam Nagar to grab some cash before fleeing the city.