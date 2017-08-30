Trump rules out any diplomatic talks, saying “talking is not the answer”

U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out any diplomatic talks with North Korea over its missile programme saying “talking is not the answer.”

Trump who spoke after the missile launch over Japan took to his twitter handle @realDonaldTrump on Wednesday to stress that the U.S. has been talking for the past 25 years.

he said that the United States had been in diplomatic talks with the country and paying them exotic money for the past years and now “talking was not the answer.

Trump, who has vowed not to let North Korea develop nuclear missiles that can hit the mainland United States, also said in a statement on Tuesday that “all options are on the table.”

North Korea said the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) on Tuesday was to counter U.S. and South Korean military drills and was a first step in military action in the Pacific to “contain” the U.S. island territory of Guam.

The United Nations on Tuesday condemned as “outrageous” North Korea's firing of the missile over Japan, demanding that the isolated country halt its weapons program but holding back on any threat of new sanctions.

A U.S. Congressional Research Service report said between 1995 and 2008, the United States provided North Korea with over $1.3 billion in assistance. Slightly more than 50 percent was for food and about 40 percent for energy assistance. The assistance was part of a nuclear deal that North Korea later violated.

Since early 2009, the United States has provided virtually no aid to North Korea, though periodically there have been discussions about resuming large-scale food aid.

The latest tweet by the Republican U.S. president drew criticism from Democrats in Washington.

Responding to Trump's message, Senator Chris Murphy wrote on Twitter: “Bar is high, but this is perhaps the most dangerous, irresponsible tweet of his entire Presidency. Millions of lives at stake – not a game.”