Olori Wuraola confirms parting with Ooni

In what will leave many spell bound and surprised, the Queen of Ile-Ife town in Osun State, Olori Wuraola Zaynab has confirmed parting with the Ooni, Oba Ogunwusi Enitan Ojaja II.

In an official statement she released on her instagram page, the Queen stated that she and the Ooni are no more.

"We have got to stop this culture of shaming and vilifying women with false stories of infidelity & nefarious behavior. The spreading of false information through "sources" (afraid to be identified) is the mark of cowards and a cover up for guilty parties to justify their horrific actions.

"There is absolutely no truth to the media circulated lies of infertility and infertility- on my end. What I can confirm, is that the Ooni and I are no more. " the release states.