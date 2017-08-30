Osun NLC backs ASUU strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Osun State Council, has said that it support the ongoing nationwide strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as it is aimed at restoring quality and standard education in the country.

In a press release issued and signed by the state Chairman of the Congress, Mr Jacob Adekomi, and Secretary, Mr Rufus Adeyemi, the congress said “ASUU’s strike was precipitated by the breach of 2009/2013 agreement.

“The strike is a worthwhile struggle geared toward restoration of quality and standard in the public education sector of the country.

“We opine that it will be counter productive for the government to play politics with a crucial sector that has potential to take the nation out of the wood in the face of unenviable development indices of the nation.

“It must be noted that previous strikes action of this nature when not urgently resolved had led to brain drain which has impacted negatively on the sector.”

The congress said it believed the state governments of Osun and Oyo would take proactive steps to nip in the bud, the lingering industrial crisis that has brought Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) to its knee.

The congress equally said it hope the Federal Government would, as a matter of utmost urgency, fulfil its own part of the agreement reached with ASUU in other to avert further drifting of the education sector and give room for the various institutions to be reopened for academic business.