Physically challenged girl clinches automatic employment at Adeleke University

Parents, families and friends of Odemo Serifat Oluwadamilola are now feeling so proud of their 23-year old gem, who despite the physical challenge, has shown the world she could be the best at what she does.

Serifat, though delivered like every other normal child with her legs straight and strong and yearning to touch the ground was hardly struck by fate when at the age of six, her legs got crippled.

Though very young at this stage, Serifat knew her life and world has changed but as she grew up, accepting fate, she decided not to let the situation gets the better of her.

She continued her studies, way from primary to secondary and finally to the Adeleke University where Serifat displayed her God given brain and talent in her course, political science and was eventually offered scholarship at 200 level.

The daughter of a food vendor and a driver, became a source of inspiration to her colleagues and her lecturers as she peddles her way to and fro school every day with a determination to get the best the world can offer.

In this interview with our reporter, Nofisat Marindoti, Serifat shares her story, her future ambition, her hardest moment, what kept her going and many more.

Please introduce yourself to us

My name is Serifat Odemo. I am a native of Ondo State, Akoko precisely. I am 23-year old, the fourth of five children. My father is a driver while my mum runs a canteen.

Thank you. Were you born like this?

No, I wasn't, it happened along the line. It is almost seventeen years ago now. It was as a result of the motor accident I had on the way to Lagos from Abeokuta then.

How did you gain admission into Adeleke University?

Well, there was this day I got a message on my mum's phone from the school Registrar saying I have been given admission into the school. I went and after 100 level second semester, I was given a scholarship.

Is it true you have been given automatic employment in the institution?

Yes, it true. I don't know the particular job yet but I was told I would be working in the office of the VC.

How do you feel about that?

I feel so happy, amazed and happy. I feel so surprised. I thought I would have to start hustling for a job after service but now, I feel so happy.

How has the journey been?

It has not been easy but God supported me and now I am so happy.

How was it like growing up?

In primary school, it was very difficult, most of my friends were scared of me because of my eye balls and I would only sit in one place from the beginning of the class till closing hour. I had no friends then but when I got to SS1, things changed, everybody wanted to be with me, I was like a star, most of my friends then liked me because of my pick lips and that was when I was given the nickname "Cherrykizzy".

It was very normal in the university too , I had supportive people around me. My friends treated me normally, they made me feel I was part of them and because I was brilliant too, some flock around me for assistance in some courses.

What are your future plans now?

I have so many, I will be going for masters and also achieve my political goal as I would be contesting for a political post in the future.

What has been your motivation?

My parents are my biggest source of motivation, when the incident first happened, my mum stood by me and told me God's plan will surely prevail in my life no matter how long the enemies want to prolong that and God really did it.

What is your advise to others like you?

Well, I will just tell them to keep praying, God has a better plan for all of us. They shouldn't be depressed in spite of the situation or challenges they might be facing or passing through. They should be courageous and determined because determination brought me to this position today.

What was your hardest moment? A time you felt so discouraged and thought you couldn't move on?

That would be when I just finished my secondary school and I wrote Jamb and Post-Jamb into a school but wasn't given admission because I didn't meet the cut off mark. I felt so bad then, I felt like a failure and I have always been dreaming of a private university all through my life, so when I got that message on that day, I was so happy.

Though I was initially scared about getting the school fees which was about half a million then but my mum was there for me, she told me God will see us though and He did. After my 100 level second semester, I got scholarship and it has been wonderful since then.

What is your happiest and saddest day?

My happiest day was the convocation day, I was so happy, people stood up for me and gave me money, people I didn't even know, I was very happy on that day.

My saddest day was when I regained consciousness after the accident and I was told I would not be able to walk again.

What do you have to say to Dr. Adedeji Adeleke?

I want to thank him immensely. May God continue to bless him and his family. I don't know what would have happened to me if there had been no school like that.

After everything you have passed through, what has life taught you?

Life has taught me it is like a pineapple, it is full of thorns as sweet as it is.