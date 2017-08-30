Rotarian Palmwine Fellowship calls for tree planting in FCT

The Rotarian Palmwine Fellowship (RPF), a Rotary International flagship on promotion of African culture and tourism, yesterday in Abuja, urged Rotary clubs in Nigeria to embrace the call by the Rotary International that every Rotarian should plant at least one tree this Rotary year.

The founder and leader of the fellowship, Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, said the call became necessary to save the world from the adverse effects of deforestation. According to him, “The Parks and Recreation Department of the Federal Capital Territory has asked those that want to plant or donate trees to do so without further delay because rains will soon recede. This advice should be heeded globally as the trees need the rains to be able to survive the dry season that will soon start.”

He commended the Rotary clubs of Abuja Wuse 2, Kaduna, Asokoro, among others for executing the project, adding that the Rotary Club of Apo, Rotary Club of Abuja Capital Territory, and the Rotary Club of Abuja City were already finalising arrangements with Parks and Recreation to execute their tree planting projects.

Nze Kanayo urged all clubs yet to plant trees to hasten up or prepare

for the next year’s rains.