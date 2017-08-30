I will pay Governor Wike a courtsey visit, says Senator-elect, Chief Uchendu

The Senator-elect representing Rivers East Senatorial District, has said that he will pay Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State a courtesy visit, as part of efforts to bring about reconciliation, peace and development in Rivers State.

Speaking to a group of journalists shortly after receiving his Certificate of Return for Member of the Senate, from the Independent National Electoral Commision, INEC, Chief Uchendu promised Nigerians that he will do all that he can to broker lasting peace in the State.

In his words, "I am telling Nigerians that I will do all that is possible to bring back peace to Rivers State. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi that I know, is ready and ever willing to make peace.

"As a matter of fact, I will formally pay Governor Nyesom Wike a courtesy visit, to tell him that I am prepared to work with him. Because as a Senator, I will be representing the largest Senatorial District with the highest population and voting strength of about 1.3 million people.

"So, I cannot joke with Rivers people, including Governor Nyesom Wike - we both come from the same area. It will be a new narrative from now on. I assure Rivers people that I will do my best to bring peace to the State", the Senator-elect said.

Chief Uchendu thanked Rivers people for their patience and perseverance thus far and urged them to stay put on the path of reconciliation, peace and development.

Solomon Okocha

Media Aide to Chief Andrew Igbonule Uchendu, OON,

Senator-elect, Rivers East Senatorial District.