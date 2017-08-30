Alleged Corruption: Dickson tells Misau, Idris to stop Embarrassing Police, Senate

GOVERNOR Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has condemned the ongoing controversy between the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Senator Isa Misau, the corruption allegation being levelled against each other were unhealthy‎ and antithetical to the image of the police institution.

He said that critical institutions of state such as the Senate and Police must remain sacred.

Dickson was reacting to the allegation by Misau who is the chairman of the senate committee on Navy that the IGP receives gratification from corporate organizations for the provision of security.

But authorities of the Nigerian Police have declared the lawmaker a deserter for leaving the force to contest an election without following due process or getting the right permission.

‎In his reaction to the allegations, Dickson expressed deep concern about the ongoing controversy, warning that if not checked, it could put both the Senate and the Nigeria Police in a bad light.

According to him, the crisis could also bring them to public ridicule.

Dickson stressed that the ongoing allegations and counter allegations by Misau and Idris, if not checked were capable of undermining the police and Senate.

The governor therefore called on Misau to withdraw his allegations against the Nigeria Police. He also called on the police authority to restrain from making further statements or taking further action on the Senator.

The governor stated that the police has a lot of problems and needs the support of all especially serving and former officers to help motivate its men and officers who are underfunded but are doing a difficult job in a difficult situation to safeguard the country .

Dickson said, ”Those of us who have passed through the Police Force have a duty to work with the police to make it strong and better. ‎Those of us who have been in and out of uniform owe the organisation the support that it desires from people who have had the privilege to serve the Police.

“On no account should we denigrate the Police for what we owe the Police is support to enable it overcome the multifarious problems confronting the Police which in my opinion is a critical institution of state.”