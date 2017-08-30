Kidnapped Pastor In Rivers State Killed, Body Parts Used For Pepper Soup In Rivers

Rivers State Commissioner of Police Zaki Ahmed shocked the world on Monday when he revealed that a pastor from Edoha community in Ahoada East LGA of Rivers State, Samuel Okpara, who was recently abducted, has been killed and his body parts used to prepare pepper soup.

Ahmed made this shocking revelation while parading 25 suspects arrested for criminal activities across the state in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers police boss disclosed that Okpara was abducted by a notorious kidnap gang in Edoha on August 15, 2017, killed and beheaded, adding that his liver and intestines were used to prepare pepper soup and plantain porridge by his abductors.

Ahmed revealed that in the course of an onslaught against kidnapping by men of the anti-kidnapping unit (AKU), one Roland Peter, a member of the kidnap gang was arrested.

He stated that the gang’s leader was identified as Justus, popularly called High-Tension, from Amarikpo in the same local

government area.

The police commissioner restated that his men were closing up on the suspected ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, who escaped from custody after murdering an eight-year-old girl on August 19, 2017.

He disclosed that N1 million has been pledged as reward for any member of the public with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the fleeing suspect.

During the parade, the alleged kidnap suspect, Peter, told journalists that he had no hand in the abduction and killing of Pastor Okpara Samuel.