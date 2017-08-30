Manpower Shortage Derails Zungeru Power Plant December 2019 Deadline

The December 2019 deadline set for the completion of the 700 megawatts hydroelectric power plant in Zungeru, Niger State is no longer feasible due to a shortage of manpower.

The was made known by the China National Electric Engineering Company Limited, CNEEC, handling the project.

Deputy Project Manager, CNEEC-Sinohydro Consortium, Mr. Xiao Nie, said the first unit of the project, which is currently at 47 per cent completion, would be delivered in 2020 instead.

“The project consists of a dam for storage reservoir for a maximum operation water level of 230 metres and total storage capacity of 11.4×109 meters.

“The dam would be helpful for flood control, development of fisheries and agriculture. The navigable period and the length of the fairway will also be extended,” Nie stated.

Meanwhile, about 3000 Nigerians have been engaged, with the majority of them coming from Zungeru, just as Nie noted that the consortium has assisted the host community in different ways, including skills acquisitions for youths.

Source: IWIN