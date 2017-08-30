7 Things That Happened As 3000+ People, 200 Clerics Gather In Prayer for Buhari

The ancient city of Iwo, Osun state Nigeria, recently witnessed a massive convergence of people in a prayer session for ailing President Muhamadu Buhari, Governor Rauf Aregbesola, and other traditional rulers organized by Iwo monarch, HRM Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi- The Oluwo of Iwo Land.

Here are 7 other activities that the media might not have reported-

Over 3000 People converged in a prayer ground: The prayer session had in attendance over three thousand people diversified in religion, ethnicity, and geographical location. The 3000+ audience prayed together in the same venue and one prayer ground- The Palace of the Oluwo of Iwo. It can be recalled that this is one of the very few times this has happened in Nigeria.

With Over 200 clerics; Christians, Muslims, Traditionalists prayed together in one voice: Christians, Muslims, and Traditionalists led by their various leaders prayed together in one voice for ailing President Muhamadu Buhari in addition to the 3000+ audience present at the Prayer ground. The over 200 Clerics encompass leaders from different religious denomination, they include: Iwo CAN Chairman, Pastor Caleb Ayoola; Iwo Muslim Community leader, Chief Imam Sheik Abdulfatai Olododo; Leader of Iwo Traditionalists, Chief Ojetunde Ajibowu. These three during their speech advocated for peace and tolerance amongst religious groups emphasizing that there is only one God and one Nigeria.

Mudashiru Obasa Attended the Prayer session: The landmark event was also grace with the attendance of the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa being the chairman of the event and was duly represented by another distinguished member of the House- Hon. Tunde Buraimoh.

Over 70 dignitaries in attendance: Over 70 other dignitaries were also physically present at the special prayer progrmme. Few of them are: Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Barr Musa AbdulWasiu; Wife of the Oyo State SSG, Mrs Halimot Alli, who represented wife of the President- Aisha Buhari; Alhaji Daud Makanjuola, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland; Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Traditional Rulers, Members of NURTW and RTEAN, amongst others

Oluwo declares “Buhari is his Son”: Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi also at the event declared President Muhammadu Buhari as his son. He explained that God has made him a King and a Royal Father, therefore he serves as a father to every Nigerian. In his words, he said, “ Buhari is my son and I can never be happy if people should wish him dead. What kind of father will I be if I decide to join the league of Nigerians who want him dead?”

Oluwo declares support for Buhari’s 2nd term: HRM Oba Rasheed Adewale Akanbi also declared his support for Buhari’s 2nd term saying “He must rule for 8 years” in good health and sound mind. “It is painful that those who launched that campaign of ‘Resume or Resign’ are not patriotic as they claimed. They politicised the campaign which shouldn’t be. If any civil servant or police officer falls sick, will you advise such persons to resign? Those clamouring for Buhari’s resignation are not sane” Oluwo added.

Oluwo prayed to bear Buhari’s sickness: “Let Buhari’s sickness, pains, and sorrows, come to me” was a rare kind of prayer the Oluwo of Iwo, HRM Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi prayed which caught people’s attention during the special prayer programme. The Iwo monarch said that it is the well-being of Nigerian that is paramount to him, and if bearing Buhari’s sickness would guarantee good governance in Nigeria, so be it. Oluwo further stressed the prayer isn’t in anyway political as he would do the same for anyone occupying the seat of power.