Access Bank redeems $350m Eurobond due July 25

Access Bank Plc has announced the final redemption of the $350,000,000 Eurobond Notes due July 25, 2017. The securities were issued in 2012 by Access Finance BV, a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the bank, on the back of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the bank. CEO, Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe In October 2016, holders of $113 million of this note elected to exchange same for a new five-year bond issued by the bank at the time. Upon maturity of the Eurobond in July 2017, the outstanding portion of $237,003,000 as well as the final coupon value of $8,698,010.00 was redeemed from the bank's available cash reserves.

Access Bank has continued to maintain a robust balance sheet, supported by its strong liquidity position. The implementation of a disciplined capital and liquidity plan ensured that the bank was proactive and focused on raising capital in the international market. Key successful Eurobond transactions from the market include: US$350 million (2012), US$400 million Subordinated Notes and the US$300 million Senior Notes, comprising US$113 Million exchange and US$187 million new notes (2016). The latter was issued at an extremely difficult macro-economic condition in 2016.

Nonetheless, the success of the transaction, the first during the period, repositioned the Nigerian market in a positive light, following a year of volatile market conditions, and paved the way for other corporates to gain access to the market. According to Group Managing Director/CEO, Herbert Wigwe, “Access Bank's ability to redeem the $350,000,000 Eurobond Notes highlights the resilience of our balance sheet and the efficiency of our asset and liability management process, especially in the face of a macro underlined by FX illiquidity, double digit inflation and currency devaluation.