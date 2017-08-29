Ikorodu: Four injured as cultists attack LASPOTECH students’ hostel



Four students sustained various degree of injuries after an attack was unleashed by suspected cultists on residents of a hostel at the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu campus.

The attack was unleashed on the students at the Lasunwon Lambe Estate, 09pm on Monday, August 28, 2017.

The attackers stormed the hostel claiming to be searching for a stolen laptop.

When the attackers initially stormed the hostel Monday evening, they were repelled by occupants of the hostel.

One of the residents of the hostel, who is a National Diploma one student, had earlier been advanced for initiation by the cultists.

When the attackers stormed the hostel, they shouted the name of the student, who was their target.

The President of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, lamented that the hostel attacked was predominantly occupied by male Muslim students in the institution.

He explained that the situation report sent to the MSSN in Lagos State by its LASPOTECH branch indicated that the target of the attackers was to forcefully initiate a Muslim student in the hostel.

He said, “Our members in Ikorodu were attacked by cultists in their hostel last night (Monday).

"They (the attackers) were actually trying to initiate a brother (Muslim student) in ND one (part time), so they wanted to intimidate the MSSN hostel where he resides to get their way.

“I was informed that they (the cultists) have been threatening him from school with the support of a lecturer. They had access to the hostel at first by claiming that they are searching for their missing laptop but challenged. They later went there in multitude. Some brothers sustained injuries but have been treated and discharged.”

Ashafa said the incident has been reported to police authorities and school management.

"The school authorities confirmed tbe incident and assured that culprits will be dealt with. We urge police and other security agents to step in," he added.