NDDC reaffirms commitment to deliver quality jobs in Akwa Ibom

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has re-stated its commitment to delivering quality projects that will add value to the lives of the people in Akwa Ibom State.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Mr Nsima Ekere, stated this at a capacity building workshop organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Uyo.

Mr Ekere, who was represented by the NDDC Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Samuel Frank, said that the Commission had intervened on many roads in the state, thereby touching the lives of the people positively. He assured: “We intervene in areas where the state government does not cover."

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer debunked reports in some news media that the Commission was at loggerheads with the Akwa Ibom State Government over the execution of development projects. He declared: "The NDDC is not antagonistic towards the Akwa Ibom State Government. On the contrary, the Commissioner for Works, Akwa Ibom State, Mr Ephraim Inyangeyen, had in the past joined our team in inspecting projects.”

He cited the occasion where the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works joined the NDDC officials to inspect the J Line Ewet Housing Road in Uyo being executed by the Commission.

The NDDC Commissioner, Mr Frank called for an enduring partnership between the interventionist agency and the news media to ensure the sustainable development of the Niger Delta.

He said, "The NDDC will work in tandem with the noble ideas of the Correspondents Chapel. However, before you publish your stories, please cross check them with us in the State Office. It is good that you have organised this meeting to discuss issues that will bring progress to Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria. The NDDC is always ready to work with the news media."

Ibitoye Abosede

Director Corporate Affairs

August 29, 2017.