Court remands CAC pastor caught with human skull

A Magistrate Court in Ipetu, Osun State has ordered the pastor in charge of a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Edunabon, Adeyemo Adedayo, to be remanded in prison for being in possession of a human skull.

It would be recalled that a human head was found under a big mortal kept in the bamboo–church, which was located at Anglican High School, Edunabon, Ife North Local Government Area.

The 43-year-old pastor, popularly called Efa-Efa, was arrested following the tip off from some residents in the town.

During the arraignment of the suspect on Monday, Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Okeniyi told the court that Pastor Adeyemo committed the offence on August 6, 2017 at Edunabon.

Okeniyi alleged that the accused was found in possession of dried bone suspected to be of human .

The offence according to the Prosecutor, is contrary to and punishable under Section 249 and 329A of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11 Laws of Osun State 2002.

However, the suspect pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of breach of public peace and possession of human skull.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olakunle Faith Idowu ordered that the accused be remanded in custody at Ile-Ife prison.

He thereafter adjourned the case till September 11, 2017 for mention.