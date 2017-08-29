UNILAG Announces 2017/2018 Post UTME Screening Exercise

The University of Lagos online registration for the Post-UTME Screening Exercise for Admission into ALL COURSES/PROGRAMMES for the 2017/2018 Academic Year will commence from 31st August – 15th September, 2017.

ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES

Candidates who made University of Lagos their first choice in the 2017/2018 UTME and scored 200 and above are eligible for screening. In addition, candidates must possess five (5) credit passes at one sitting in relevant O/level subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Candidates, who will not be sixteen (16) years of age by 31st October, 2017 are not eligible and need not apply.

Candidates who do not participate in the Post-UTME Screening will not be considered for admission.

SCREENING FEE – ₦2,000

REGISTRATION PROCEDURE:

Eligible candidates should log on to University of Lagos website www.unilag.edu.ng Then, take the following steps:

Click on Admissions

Click on Post-UTME Application

Login with UTME number as username and surname in lowercase as password

and surname in lowercase as Generate and print payment advice

Proceed to any commercial bank to make payment or pay online

to make payment or Return to the University portal, upload passport photograph and complete the application form

Print Post-UTME Examination Pass

POST-UTME TEST

Post-UTME aptitude test will hold between 18th and 22nd September, 2017.

ENQUIRIES

Further clarification may be obtained via email: [email protected] and the following phone numbers: 08182716045, 07046537158, 07043359831, 07026079596 and 07026079595.

Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to the guidelines and obtain necessary clarifications.

The University has zero tolerance for drug abuse, any student found wanting shall lose his/her studentship.