Road Users Express Worries Over Asaba-Onitsha Way

Motorists plying the Asaba-Onitsha Expressway have decried the sorry state of the road, calling on both the states and federal governments to come to their aid.

The dilapidated state of the road has resulted to heavy gridlocks, causing motorists to spend hours on the road.

They said the failed portion of the road has brought a setback on their activities and businesses even as they lament that they cannot continue with what they describe as ‘nightmare’.

Although, security operatives have been drafted to the area to ensure order and improve the flow of traffic to lessen the gridlock, a driver who identified himself as Sam Olade said the federal should ensure palliative measures on the road to ease traffic.

A cross section of drivers alleged that security agents drafted to the failed portion have seized the opportunity to drain them, “Unfortunately, some of them take advantage of the situation”.

Apart from the potholes on the road, some motorists accused the security operatives of worsening the situation by stopping trucks to collect money from drivers.

However, the Delta State government has used the medium to canvass for devolution of powers to states, noting that it would help to solve the problem.

Chief Press Secretary to the Delta State Governor, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said, “The Federal Government tends to have carried so much load that they cannot shoulder. If you have an amount of federal roads across the 36 states and you don’t have enough time to attend to them, why not leave those roads for the states and then let the money you are taken on account of that also move to the states in which case the states are able to address them?”