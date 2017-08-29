Deita Politics: 2019: Ossai, Osanebi In Alleged Cold War Over House Of Reps

Ahead of the 2019 general in elections, there is palpable dark cloud brewing over the interests of the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Deputy Speaker, Mr. Friday Osanebi, and the current House of Representative member, Mr. Ossai Nicholas Ossai on who represents Ndokwa Nation at the lower chambers of the National Assembly.

It was reliably gathered that Friday Osanebi’s interest on completion of his mandate at the state House of Assembly, is to allegedly upgrade himself to the House of Representatives, a position Mr. Ossai Nicholas Ossai currently occupies.

Expectedly, Osanebi representing Ndokwa East Constituency at the State House of Assembly, had in one of his town hall meetings solicited for the support of the people to enable him achieve his desired goals to the House of Representative.

Ossai Nicholas Ossai, currently representing Ndokwa Federal Constituency in a swift reaction said there was no vacancy, adding that the will of the people towers above personal will.

It was further gathered that the duo have been engaged in alleged secret cold war with their supporters set to clash soon.

Investigation revealed that Osanebi had been accused of not being able to influence any viable project to his constituency, an accusation he dispelled as untrue, saying that the accusation was the handiwork of his political enemies.

Sources said most of the foot soldiers of Ossai and Osanebi are youths who allegedly being used as political thugs during elections, while some elders of Ndokwa nation who did not want their names in the print, said the duo cannot represent Ndokwa, especially Ossai Nicholas Ossai, who is probably known as one of the oldest member in the House of Representatives who is allegedly idle and had done nothing to justify his position.

“The two of them cannot represent us again, we want first timers to represent Ndokwa both at state and federal levels, Ndokwa has not had it so good from these two persons, so there is need for a change” they alleged.

Ossai Nicholas Ossai had also been alleged to be Eastern indigene who had never improve the sufferings of Ndokwa people since he assume office as members representing Ndokwa constituency at the Federal House of Representative, an allegations some persons close to him said was not true, describing the allegations as calculated attempts to tarnish the image of the honourable member.

But the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Kingsley Esiso while reacting to the alleged cold war between the duo, said plans were ongoing to resolve their interests, adding “2019 is still far a little bit, before then, we will cross the bridge since the duo are PDP members”.