Man gets one year jail term for forging Barrister's stamp, signature

A 44-year-old man, Akeem Yusuf was on Tuesday sentenced to one year imprisonment for forgery by a Magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State.

The presiding Magistrate, Olubukola Awodele sentenced the convict to a year imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the two count charge of conspiracy and forgery preferred against him.

Police prosecutor, Mr. Lamidi Rasaq

told the court that the convict on March 13 at Kolabalogun area in osogbo, forged a letter headed paper, seal, officials stamp and signature of Barrister Gbadebo and Co Chambers.

Rasaq said the convict also used

the stamp and signature to prepared a letter of appeal to UK embassy.

The Prosecutor explained that the offense committed contravened section 516, Section 467, (4) (b) of the criminal criminal code cap 34 volume. 11 laws of osun state of Nigeria.

In her ruling, Magistrate Awodele sentenced the convict to a year imprisonment with an option of N10,000 fine.