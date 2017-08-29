Strike: FG, ASUU meet in Abuja on Tuesday

Federal Government on Tuesday meet with the Academic Staff Union of Universities in Abuja on Tuesday to attempt to resolve the grievances of the union.

According to a statement by Samuel Olowookere,Deputy Director Press, “In furtherance of efforts at resolving the lingering industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige will tomorrow Tuesday, August 29, 2017, by 12 noon meet with the President and Executive of ASUU, government delegation at the meeting will include Minister of Education, Minister of Finance, Chairman National Income Salaries and Wages Commission, Executive Secretary National Universities Commission and the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).