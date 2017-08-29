Finally, Court orders permanent forfeiture of Diezani's N7.6bn to FG

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday ordered permanent forfeiture of N 7, 644, 700, 000.00 belonging to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government.

The money which is suspected to be proceeds of illegal activities was traced by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to an account in a new generation bank. It is said to be part of a large amount of $153 monies allegedly stashed in several local banks by the former minister.

Justice Abdulaziz Anka presided over the court.

The ruling followed an application by the EFCC seeking the final forfeiture of the money to the federal government. This came on the heels of the interim forfeiture order by Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High court in which he mandated the Commission to public a notice in the media requesting any interested party to show cause within two weeks, why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

At the hearing on Monday, Counsel to EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the Court that the interim order had been published in a national newspaper as directed and no one contested the forfeiture order. Urging the court to order a permanent forfeiture of the funds, Oyedepo said, “ I pray my Lord to forfeit this money to the Federal Government of Nigeria for it to be utilized for Nigerians, since no one is willing to contest this application.