Okowa To Compute Private Jobs As Part Of Administration’s Success

The Delta State government under the leadership of Mr Ifeanyi Okowa, has currently put machineries on motion to compute jobs created by private business moguls and individuals as his administration’s efforts in job creation.

This was made known last week by the Commissioner of Information, Patrick Ukah, while briefing the press after the State Executive Council (SEC), meeting held in Government House, Asaba.

Okowa said the jobs created by the private sector were made possible by the endearing peace secured by his administration which has attracted investors to establish and do businesses in the state.

The governor claimed that a total 42, 169 jobs have been created directly or indirectly by his government through contracts awarded to construction firms and other businesses established in the state, stressing that the state was going to work in partnership with the National Bureau for Statistic to achieve the computation.

Hear him: “to capture the high number of youths graduating from various institutions in the country, the state government through programmes and policies has created … (pulsed) direct creation of jobs. That is, both the ones that government has done and contracts and jobs that the government has awarded”.

The Information Commissioner who mumbled severally noted that the state government has formulated a formula through the Job Creation Office to calculate jobs created by the state government, “I am happy to inform you here that on daily basis we have been trying to track this and it has been growing by number and we have also commissioned that other jobs created in the state should be tracked because we believed that a lot have been created because we know that if the state is not conducive for business to thrive, then it becomes difficult for jobs to be created”.

He continued: “we are happy to tell you that so far at least about 42, 169 has been created directly by efforts of government directly or directly through the jobs or the contracts that the state has awarded. But I must tell you that these figures might be changing from time to time and at the same time jobs created by the private sector, we are also trying to track”, he stammered.

According to the state government’s spokesperson, “like I said, jobs created directly or indirectly, if you are directly on government employment, you talk about DESTMA, YAGEP, STEP. For example, the Cable-Point road, within the period under review, it is a job created. In the sense that, people are given jobs directly by jobs activated by the government. It is different from Rainoil that has brought a mega station to Delta and he has employed people there. The aspect I am telling you are the ones created directly or indirectly by the activation of the government”.

“The other ones that is coming from the private sector like the Shoprite, Rainoil, Northwest oil and so many others like that are the ones created by the private sector. You can also compute that as jobs created within that period under review. Why? Because if the state is not conducive, such people will not come here. If the infrastructure is not provided by the state, they will also not come. That is the aspect that I am telling you that we have not computed and there are processes going on now to see with the assistance of National Department of Statistics to liaise with us to be able to work out that. What we are trying to do and the progression and the graduation of what directly has come through government activation that we have created”

He disclosed that the state was collaborating with the statistic department of the federal government to track the number of jobs created by private sector, “gentlemen of the press, this is the story from the last executive council meeting”, good morning.