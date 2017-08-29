Senator Misau replies Nigeria Police, insists IGP collects than N10b in bribes every month

The Chairman Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isah Hamma Misau, has said that the police allegation that he deserted is merely begging the questions he raised against the Inspector General of Police.



Misua who spoke in response to the allegation via the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, accusing him of deserting the Police Force in 2010 upon his redeployment to Niger State Command said that the Force had failed to address the substance of his allegations.

Moshood had on Sunday, lambasted the lawmaker, saying that the resignation letter being displayed by Senator Misau was forged and should be investigated.

The Police spokesman insisted that the lawmaker did not resign from the Police Force and as such, should not be addressed as a Senator.

But the lawmaker in a statement on Monday, described the Police reactions to the “weighty issues” raised by him as “cheap propaganda to obfuscate the real issue”.

He said he was surprised that the Police Spokesman would abandon the “real issue” which bothers on the “illegal promotion in the Police Force and its potential to undermine operational capacity of the Force”, in his reaction.

Misau said, “The Inspector-General of Police and the Chairman, Police Service Commission should proof me wrong and not embark on voyage of discovery”, Misau fumed.

According to the senator, he strictly followed the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations in resigning from the Police Force.

He said that the Police knew his whereabouts since he left the force and could have effected his arrest if he did leave the force without proper resignation.

He wondered why the police could resort to cheap blackmail instead address the points he raised. “Moreover, I have been in the Senate for about two and half years without any mention of my deserting until my innocuous caution against practices capable of destroying the Police Force,” he said.

“It is beyond curiosity that the Police would be looking for someone clearly in plain sight for these past years. Little wonder the proliferation of crime in the country and the Police apparent cluelessness, especially, under the current leadership of the IGP,”

Senator Misau is representing the people of Bauchi Central at the National Assembly.

He had on Friday, made weighty allegations against the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Police Service Commission, under the leadership of former IGP Mike Okiro.

Aside engaging in promotion racketeering at the commission, Misau also accused the IGP of collecting bribes, ranging from N10m to N15m from Commissioners of Police, State Mobile Commanders and Special Protection Units (SPU) Commanders, for favourable postings.