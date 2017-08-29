Fayemi got N163.3bn federal allocation, borrowed N49.5bn in four years, witness tells probe panel
The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Ekiti State
government to look into the state's finances from October 2010 to
September 2014 commenced its proceedings today at the Magistrate Court
1, Ado-Ekiti, with the first witness disclosing that a total sum of
N163, 267,220,048.07 was received from the federation account while
N49, 483, 156,394.80 was borrowed by the Fayemi’s government.
The first witness, Mr. Kehinde Odunayo, who is from the Accountant
General’s office read to the commission month by month statutory
allocation received by the government during the tenure of Dr. Kayode
Fayemi and tendered necessary documents to back up his claims.
Mr Odunayo, who was led in evidence by counsel to the Commission, Mr
Sunday Bamise listed the banks from which the 20 different loans were
obtained.
According to Kehinde “as at the time Fayemi left office in 2014, that
debt incurred from outstanding workers’ emoluments, comprising
pensions, subventions to schools, among others was N13 , 819,
928,727, 92”.
He said; "Total Deductions from FAAC allocations in the time under
review under the last administration was N18, 684, 785, 314, 75 was
allegedly deducted in 48 months."
Another witness, Mr. Arogundade Victor, who is the Director of State
and Finances, of the Ministry of Finance gave details of loans in the
state between 2010-2014 which was tally with the one tendered by the
witness from the office of Accountant General.
Arogundade Victor Adeyinka, who works at the state Ministry of
Finance, tendered a document that indicated how the N25 billionbond
was expended.
According to him, the breakdown of the N20b first tranch of the bond
indicated that a sum of N468 million was to be spent on Ero Dam,
Ureje Dam, N500m, building of the school of Agriculture, N750m, Road
Construction, N2.6 building of Lagos Liaison office, N500m, building
of modern market in Ado Ekiti, N2b, building of new government house,
N633m, new governor’s office, N400m, Ikogosi Warm Spring, N1.5b, Civic
Centre, N1 billion, totaling N19.3 billion.
The N5b second tranch of the bond was broken down thus: construction
of Ilawe-Igbara Odo-Ibuji road, N894m, Ikole-Ijesa Isu road, N1.34b,
Ewu Bridge, N20m, State Pavilion, N1.553b and Ire Resuscitation of Ire
Burnt Brick, N966m, totaling N4.84b.