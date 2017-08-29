PDP picks Oseloka Obaze as flag-bearer for Anambra governorship election

The Peoples Democratic party has elected Mr. Oseloka Obaze its flagbearer for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

Oseloka emerged the flagbearer of the after winning the primary election held in Anambra and announced on Monday, which included aspirants like Dr. ifeanyi Uba and Stella Oduah.

Out of a total of 958 party delegates who participated in the election polled a total of 672 votes to defeat Capital Oil boss, Ifeanyi Uba and other contenders in the primaries.

Mr. Alex Obi-Ogbolu scored 190 votes to come second while Ifeanyi Ubah, polled 94 votes.