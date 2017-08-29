Christians and Legitimacy of Self-Determinationin Nigeria

“THE VOICE OF HIM THAT CRIETH IN THE WILDERNESS, PREPARE YE THE WAY OF THE LORD, MAKE STRAIGHT IN THE DESERT A HIGHWAY FOR OUR GOD….. AND THE GLORY OF THE LORD SHALL BE REVEALED, AND ALL FLESH SHALL SEE IT TOGETHER: FOR THE MOUTH OF THE LORD HATH SPOKEN IT.”—ISAIAH 40: 3-5

(1) Formal intervention by Christians during periods of crises of the Nigerian Post-Colonial State usually revolve around setting up “prayer sessions”; formal and informal consultations with rulers of Nigeria by Christian Leaders of several denominations, details of which were not always made public even when the Christian leaders embark on these exercises ostensibly in the interest of the public, which is tantamount to attempting to shave one’s head in his/her absence. They also promote appointment or election into offices of the Nigerian State as a “change of status” sanctioned by God.

(2) None of these resulted in resolving any of the crises of the Nigerian Post-Colonial State; these crises forever manifesting either as outright secession or clamor for a renegotiation of the country and not excluding the violent interrogation of the Post-Colonial State by armed gangs often described as “Fulani herdsmen”, kidnappers, Boko Haram and all types of anti-State characters.

(3) These crises became more intense during President Buhari’s medical vacation. He has now returned to the country and as a way of emphasizing his authority, he affirmed what he called the non-negotiability of Nigeria’s Unity, specifically saying that Nigeria’s National Assembly and Council of State remain the only Legitimate avenues for any discussion on or about Nigeria.

(4) These two bodies were created and sustained by the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

(5) The Preamble to the 1999 Constitution starts with “We, The People”. This is false. At no time did “We, The People” of any political, religious or cultural inclination make any input, directly or indirectly into the Constitution. The will of the Peoples of Nigeria had been expressed, even if partially, through the 1963 Constitution, which itself was the culmination of a series of Peoples’ expression from the anti-colonial agitations. The military truncated this Constitution and substituted itself for the Peoples of Nigeria in order to sustain the colonial destiny imposed on us. At the promulgation of the Constitution in 1999, those who swore to uphold its provisions had no idea what those provisions were since no one, except its military preparers saw or knew what it contained. This is the foundation of President Buhari’s stand on Legitimacy.

(6) Yet, “If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do”? “The Lord is in His holy temple… and the Lord tests the righteous”. The 1999 Constitution, following on the footsteps of military intervention since 1966, destroyed Nigeria’s foundations. President Buhari is a retired military General; his affirmation is in line with the rationalization of the colonial status quo through saying God has a hand in human affairs, even though in as much as God allowed, indeed, ensured the Jewish Dispersal, He also raised up prophets and leaders to ensure their return and/or freedom, as evidenced by the periods of the Judges, Mordecai, Esther, Daniel, Nehemiah et al.

(7) Pilgrimage to the State of Israel has become embedded in Nigerian Christian praxis; but, without the establishment of the State of Israel, such pilgrimages would not be possible. The question then becomes what the enabling parameters for the establishment of the State of Israel are and their applicability or otherwise to Nigeria. Those Jews were sufficiently concerned about their condition in exile, in spite of their prosperity in terms of material acquisitions, power and privilege to such an extent that they became immersed in pursuing the purpose of God in their condition and their place in humanity.

(8) The major difference between the Jewish Dispersal and the African condition is the fact that the Jews, being exiled, virtually lost their territorial space and this had to be fought for and reclaimed, with the establishment of the State of Israel as its practical manifestation. African peoples had no such constraint, in spite of the slave trade. All of the African peoples still retain their natural, territorial spaces hence issues of territory are not problematic unless they allow it to be taken over by forces contrary to their God-purposed Destiny.

(9) The Jews, at various times, just as the Sons of Issachar, were able to discern the “moment”, “captured” it, “ran” with it and established their State. These Jews were from different Jewish Diaspora, having been born and bred with these differences but the unifying factor was and still is their Language, which took on a deeper character from mere means of communication to issues of survival hence became all-encompassing having coalesced all of their history and expectations around it. Otherwise, the State of Israel would, at best, be a cacophony of Languages from the Dispersal or at worst, one of the Languages would attempt to become the “official” Language of State thus rendering null the purpose for the quest, ab initio.

(10) Now that President Buhari has thrown up the question of Legitimacy, Christians of every Nationality in Nigeria should take the lead in making “We, The People” a reality through pursuing the preparation of National Constitutions by each Nationality in Nigeria to be approved or rejected by the Nationality itself. This is the only way to settle the question of Legitimacy.

(11) For Yoruba Christians, we, Christians for Yoruba Nation ,will begin a process of active engagement within Yorubaland for a Referendum by Yoruba People on the Draft Yoruba Constitution already in existence and we encourage Christians of other Nationalities in Nigeria to do similarly just as we invite any Yoruba Christian to be part of this platform of engagement.

(12) We must emphasize that we are not pursuing a “Christian Yoruba Nation” or Region as we recognize the multi-Faith Nature of the Yoruba Society, whose peaceful interrelationships and co-existence has always been a source of interest to scholars(and watchers) of faith and religion all over the world. This is simply our own contribution to the Legitimacy of Yoruba Existentialism.

Pastor Goke Afolayan,

Convener, Christians for Yoruba Nation