Osun pleads with doctors over 21-day ultimatum

The Osun State Government under the leadership of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has pleaded with the doctors to understand the plight of the State Government and be more patient.

The doctors while addressing a journalists earlier today had threatened to go on strike if the State Government fails to meet their demands in the next 21 days.

In a release signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa, the State government implored the doctors to be patient as all their demands would be addressed soon.

According to the release, " The Government of the State of Osun has been notified on the 21-day ultimatum given to it by doctors in the state under the Nigeria Medical Association.

"The government wishes to state that we will address the issues raised by the doctors and plead with them to understand the plight of the state government.

"It is on record that doctors in the State of Osun are perhaps the highest paid in the South-West states after Lagos and did everything to ensure the standard was maintained for as long as the finances of government were in good shape. This illustrates that the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is very sensitive to health matters and would always treat the health workers very well, if not specially.

"Issues bothering on full payment of their salary should not degenerate to the level of downsizing because it has been demonstrated that other workers of the state who were being paid modulated salary would sure get their arrears when the state finances improve. Recently, the state government paid July and August 2015 salary arrears of the workers; so there is nothing to assume or suggest that the government would not pay arrears for the doctors.

"The government knows that other issues raised by the doctors as their agitations are secondary; their salary is their primary reason for their action. Primary health centres and other hospitals in the state are well equipped.

"We sincerely urged the doctors to reason with the state government and understand the reality of the state finances. Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration is very responsive to the welfare of the general populace and the workers in the state." the release reads in part.