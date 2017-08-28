AHRC calls for immediate aid to Hurricane Harvey Victims:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins fellow citizens across the nation calling for lending all means of aid and assistance to victims of Hurricane Harvey hitting Texas causing tremendous damages and destruction.

This natural disaster has caused thousands to lose their homes. A number of charity aid organizations already launched a call for urgent relief fund to help the victims of Harvey. AHRC-USA stresses that this crisis requires citizens and governments joining hands to alleviate the pain and suffering of Texans.

"Flooding is the number one cause of deaths due to natural disasters in the US," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We should spare no effort in providing aid to our fellow citizens and fellow human beings," added Hamad.