APGA Donates Candidates to PDP?

The All progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) have successfully sold a dummy to the Peoples Democratic with the emergence of Sir OSeLoka Obaze as its gubernatorial candidate in the Primaries held in Awka Monday which was marred by boycott by many contestants.

The emergence of Sir Obaze, until few months ago the Secretary to Anambra State Government is believed to be victory of sorts for the incumbent governor on one hand and for APGA which is also poised to encourage Obaze's run with another member, Hon. Chris Azubogu as running mate.

Most observers believed that the power play by former governor Peter OBi who aided by Governor Nwike to muscle out other contestants was a master-stroke my APGA in ensuring it victory at the polls come November 18, 2017.

Whereas the Obaze camp were jubilant at the outcome, many expressed doubts stressing that Anambra cannot be bullied by God fathers anymore.