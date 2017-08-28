If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

PDP News | 28 August 2017 20:18 CET

APGA Donates Candidates to PDP?

By Cyril Nwanri

Click for Full Image Size

The All progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) have successfully sold a dummy to the Peoples Democratic with the emergence of Sir OSeLoka Obaze as its gubernatorial candidate in the Primaries held in Awka Monday which was marred by boycott by many contestants.

The emergence of Sir Obaze, until few months ago the Secretary to Anambra State Government is believed to be victory of sorts for the incumbent governor on one hand and for APGA which is also poised to encourage Obaze's run with another member, Hon. Chris Azubogu as running mate.

Most observers believed that the power play by former governor Peter OBi who aided by Governor Nwike to muscle out other contestants was a master-stroke my APGA in ensuring it victory at the polls come November 18, 2017.

Whereas the Obaze camp were jubilant at the outcome, many expressed doubts stressing that Anambra cannot be bullied by God fathers anymore.


"FETCHING WATER WITH LEAKING BUCKET TO LEAKING BARREL"
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists