PDP Condemns Use of Doctored Delegates List for Anambra Primary

It has come to the notice of the national leadership of PDP Prayer Network that the ongoing primary election in Anambra State has been marred by unacceptable irregularities despite strong assurances by organisers that the process would be free and fair and will reflect the true wishes of all party faithful.

But report reaching us indicates that the process has been characterised by some sharp practices among which are the use of doctored delegates list to conduct a sham primary.

We had warned that political invaders are planning to bury the remains of the party haven failed to achieve that earlier.

Therefore, we are warning all party officials in charge of Anambra primary election to do the right thing by using the original delegate list to conduct a free and fair primary as anything less than that would spell doom for the party which will be a recipe for disaster in 2019.

Signed:

Mr. Emmanuel Chukwu,

National Coordinator,

PDP Prayer Network.