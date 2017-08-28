UNN Announces 2017/2018 Post UTME Screening Exercise

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka Monday announced its 2017/2018 Post UTME screening exercise. The exercise is to run from September 11-18 and is coming less than three days after announcing that its official cut off mark for admission is 200.

This statement was made by the registrar of the institution, Chris Igbokwe and was made public by the ICT unit of the institution.

The statement read that all candidates who scored 200 and above are invited to apply for admission.

All application process is done online and through the school's official website.

UNN, one of the most prestigious university in the country and the frontline institution in the conduct of post UTME is known for its credible and plausible admission exercise into its institution.

All admission seekers are therefore advised to visit the school's official website to start their application exercise.