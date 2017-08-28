Fashola orders Immediate Rehabilitation of Asaba-Onitsha Highway

BABATUNDE Fashola, SAN and minister of power, works and housing, has directed the Federal Controllers of Works in Delta and Edo States, respectively to mobilise contractors to immediately effect repairs on the bad portions of the Asaba -Onitsha Road.

This is in order to offer immediate relief and improved travel experience to motorists using the important highway, Fashola said in a statement by Hakeem Bello, special adviser, Communications, to the minister.