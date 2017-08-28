If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nigeria | 28 August 2017 16:47 CET

Fashola orders Immediate Rehabilitation of Asaba-Onitsha Highway

By The Nigerian Voice

BABATUNDE Fashola, SAN and minister of power, works and housing, has directed the Federal Controllers of Works in Delta and Edo States, respectively to mobilise contractors to immediately effect repairs on the bad portions of the Asaba -Onitsha Road.

This is in order to offer immediate relief and improved travel experience to motorists using the important highway, Fashola said in a statement by Hakeem Bello, special adviser, Communications, to the minister.


By: IDEGAH RICHARD

