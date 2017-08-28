Nigerian Journalists charged on truthfulness, impartiality

Journalists all over the country have been urged to be objective and impartial in the course of disseminating information to the public.

A lecturer from the department of Mass Communication, Fountain University in Osun State, Mr Adebiyi Rasheed, gave this charge while delivering a lecture titled “Journalism at a glance” at a 3-day basic journalism training.

The programme which was organized by the Islamic Centre for Research and Human Development in collaboration with Time Communication (publisher of TimeNewsNg.com) was held in Iwo, Osun State.

Adebiyi who explained the rudiments of journalism and the qualities of a journalist, urged Muslim journalists in particular to work towards protecting the interest of the Islam.

He noted that Muslims have been dormant in the area of journalism and thereby urged them to wake up from their slumber and work towards owing a media house which would present the religion for what it is to the entire world.

While commending the organizers of the programme for a job well done, Adebiyi urged prominent Muslims to invest in youth enlightenment and trainings and most especially in journalism.