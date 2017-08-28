APC Lacks Resources To Fund Viable Opposition In Delta --- Oguda

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Emmanuel Oguda, has lamented that the party does not have the resources to fund a viable opposition expected of the party.

“They don’t even have a single chairman, they don’t have support from the federal level and they don’t have support from any other angle”, weeping that the state has been under govern, “So, Deltans have lost interest in whatever is happening in government”.

Oguda gave the shocking revelation Sunday when he played host to the leadership and members of the Indigenous Correspondent Chapel (ICC), of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council at Chronicle Hotel, Asaba.

He disclosed that any viable opposition especially in the area of parliament should be part of the government, “APC does not have any member of parliament in Delta State. They don’t have any chairman but few councilors”, stressing that the real opposition in the state lies with Deltans whom the government in power made electioneering promises to and not the party that lost against the winning party neither “a few people that gathered themselves in different political platforms”.

He frown at the situation where the civil populace refuses to hold the government in power accountable, “so, if the entire populace does not hold the government accountable, you can’t now demand a few people in a particular platform without resources like APC in Delta State”.

Oguda, expressed concerned that a state with about 3 million people could not boast of 500, 000 voters during governorship election, “Uduaghan’s rerun, is barely less than 300, 000 votes out of a population of 3 million people”.

He said Asaba is the least developed state capital, “Asaba probably is the only state capital in the whole federation that does not have a federal university”, revealing that Delta have the highest number of enrolment in most of the expansive private universities in the country.

“And that is because Delta does not have enough university space. It does not have a full flesh funded federal university, apart from the Federal University of Petroleum, that is a specialized university and they don’t have a federal funded teaching hospital neither a state funded world class medical facility”, he regretted.

According to him, “I align myself with President Muhammadu Buhari, that APC should not be funded with government resources. A properly organized political structured should not be funded with people’s money”.

He said if Deltans have decided to see APC as a first line option to get PDP out of government, “we should fund it ourselves”.