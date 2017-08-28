QUIT NOTICE: NIGER DELTA YOUTHS HAIL AREWA YOUTHS

Youths of Niger Delta region have hailed Coalition of Arewa Youths for suspending the Quit notice order they gave to the South Eastern people of Nigeria.

Niger delta Youths under the aegies of the Niger Delta Youth Coalition NDYC, said suspending the quit notice is a strong indication that Arewa Youths believe in one united Nigeria in spite of provocation.

The NDYC National Co-ordinator Prince Emmanuel Ogba, who stated this, commended the Northern Youths and advised them to see Nigeria above North, South, West and East region, stressing that Nigeria belongs to youths.

Ogba emphasized that past leaders owe the youths a lot in view of the fact that the nation's forefather bequeathed so much to the present leaders.

"Most of those leading Nigeria today enjoyed free scholarship at home and abroad, had jobs waiting before they graduate and enjoyed easy life compare to what most youths of today passing through.

"It is quite unfortunate that some of them have not paid back to present Nigerian but rather busy defrauding the system thereby making life for the youths", he said.

The NDYC boss appealed to the present Federal Government led by Present Muhammadu Buhari to give at least 60% of leadership opportunities to the youths so as to prepare them strongly for the future leadership of the nation.

He regretted that even when it has become obvious that past leaders contributed largely to the present woes of the nation, these elders who played ugly role in the poor past administration still occupy prominent positions in the present leadership of the nation.

"At Senate, House of Reps, State and LGA levels, you still have old men that were in the past failed government still occupying strategic positions when intelligent youths are still denied leadership positions", he noted.

Ogba said, NDYC supports the Arewa Youths position that old men should leave the leadership of the country for the youths.

He called on the Northern, Eastern, Southern and Western youths to remain patriotic and not allow the failed old leaders to deceive them, stressing that Nigerian youths have what it takes to reposition the nation as a pride of the world.

Ogba said, in terms of education, Sports, talent and what have you, Nigerian youths can compete favourably with any nation of the world.

"So, let our youths concentrate on the development of our rich socio-economic potentials and never again think of things that can divide the country", he maintained.

Signed:

PRINCE EMMANUEL OGBA

National Co-ordinator