Osun at 26: AGF felicitates with government, people of Osun

A social-political group, Asiwaju Grassroots Foundation (AGF) on Sunday, felicitated with the people and government of Osun as the state celebrates 26th year of its creation.

The group, through a the press released made available to The Nigerian Voice in Osogbo by its' state Coordinator, Comrade Tijani Sikiru, noted that Sunday, August 27, marks the 26th Anniversary of the creation of Osun State in 1991 from old Oyo State.

Thanking Governor Rauf Aregbesola for unprecedented developments his administration has brought to the state in the last six and half years, the group said the founding fathers were happy with the Governor in his bid to transform the state to the greater heights.

According to the release, "Since the creation of Osun in 1991, the state has never experienced the level of development that has happened, (and is still happening) since 2010."

It further stated that despite the economic quagmire currently facing the country which poses daunting challenges to the financial obligations of the state, Osun is still not lagging behind in terms of infrastructural facilities and social interventions.

“In seven short years, Osun has not only registered its name on the international scene as a pace-setter, it has also become a role-model for a few other states and also for the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

AGF however appealed to the people of the state not to allow some disgruntled elements distabilise the peaceful atmosphere that is being enjoyed in the state for the past six years by supporting APC in the coming governorship election.

“As we mark the state anniversary, residents should keep it in mind that enemies of progress are prowling around to snatch their joy and replace progress with stagnation and a return to the inglorious days of the locust."

The group equally used the occasion to encourage youths to actively participate in politics and take the front burner in the affairs of governance.

"We rejoice with the Osun State governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and the entire people of the State on this occasion and we pray that the years to come will witness tremendous human and more infrastructural developments and attain unrivalled height among its peers." the release said.