NOTTOOYOUNGTORUN GLEEHD FOUNDATION TO HELP YOUNG POLTICIANS FUND THEIR CAMPAIGN

The Nigerian national Assembly recently passed the #NotTooYoungToRun bill which seeks to amend the constitution to reduce the age qualification for political office seekers. With the bill passed it means the age qualification for the president will now be 35 and 30 for the governorship slot, while 25 years old can now contest for legislative positions.

At a forum, the founder of GLEEHD Foundation, Dayo Israel, noted that now the problems young people will be most likely faced with contesting in an election will be financing and building structures. He noted that not every young man intending to contest has the money and political influence to contestant and win an election.

Dayo Israel, a former APC Chairmanship aspirant in Lagos Mainland, said ''speaking from experience I can tell you that the biggest obstacle young people will face will be how to finance their campaign, especially those that don't have the money." Mr Dayo revealed that his foundation has decided to organise a series of forums that will help young people overcome this obstacle.

"Nigeria’s Emerging Political Leaders Forum bring as many as possible young and emerging political leaders together", Dayo said. "We will be bringing together the best people and successful politicians, to come in and mentor these young people and teach them how they can get funds to sell their manifestos. They will also learn about structuring and why women are very important to help them win elections."

Mr Dayo Israel revealed that registration for the event is on and registration is free. Interested individuals or groups who would like to attend can pre-register via www.neplf.gleehdfoundation.org.ng