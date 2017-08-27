Eid el Kabir :Osun offers free train ride

The Osun State Government under the leadership of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has announced that it has concluded arrangements for 2017 eid-il-Kabir free train ride from Lagos to Osogbo, the State capital.

The State Government, through a statement signed by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives Hon. Ismail Adekunle Jayeoba-Alagbada, said the gesture is in furtherance of Governor Aregbesola administration’s commitment to the welfare of the ordinary people who deserve this form of support from the government.

Jayeoba-Alagbada’s statement explained that the free train is expected to move from Lagos twice to Osogbo and will operate only one trip for the post-sallah return journey.

“The first train moves from Lagos on Wednesday, August 30th, 2017 at exactly 10am from the Iddo Terminus, Lagos enroute our usual Ikeja, through Ogun and Oyo State to end the journey in Osogbo. Another one leaves at the same time on Thursday, August 31st, 2017."