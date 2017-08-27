HURIWA OPPOSES PLANNED REARREST OF KANU

HURIWA in the media statement endorsed jointly by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf said Malami has breached his constitutional oath of office and his obligation in section 150 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of NNigeria to always carry out his duties in the public interest by waging Ethno-religious warfare in the guise of his latest application for revocation of the stringent bail granted the leader of the Indigenous peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

HURIWA said the Kano born lawyer Aljlhaji Malami is on a vendetta against Nnamdi Kanu even when he has failed to prosecute detained terror suspects of Boko Haram nor the members of the Arewa youth coalition that gave quit notice against Igbos in the North and clearly canvassed the balkanization of Nigeria.

"The AGF by failing to vigourously prosecute terrorists has endangered national security and by picking and choosing who amongst the Ethnic rights campaigners to prosecute has displayed his discriminatory tendencies which offends the clear provisions of the Constitution that absolutely outlaws discrimination in the applications of law or in the pursuit of public policy. Malami's plot to re-incarcerate Nnamdi Kanu shows him to be an unrepentant Northern irredentist who must be taimed and checkmated before he destroys the sanctity of the Nigerian Constitution and institutionalise impunity and Ethno religious agenda in the office of Federal Attorney General and Minister of Justice".

HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) said: "We condemn the Tribal and Religious disposition of the occupant of the high office of the Federal Attorney General and Minister of Justice in the person of Alhaji Abubakar Malami who right from assumption of office as the Chief law officer thinks and operated like a Sharia judge and has failed to advanced the Cause of justice and fairness in Nigeria but has embarked on Igbophobic witchunt of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous peoples of Biafra".

"The latest application by the Federal Attorney General and Minister of Justice was done out of malice and biasness against the Igbo Ethnic nationality even when it seems that it is targeted at revoking the bail granted Mr. Nnamdi Kanu but it is actually in tandem with the public notice served on President Muhammadu Buhari by the Arewa youth coalition which demanded the rearrest of Nnamdi Kanu".

HURIWA accused the current President Muhammadu Buhari and his Federal Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Ethnic jingoism by refusing to order the prosecution of members and sponsors of the Arewa youth coalition even when their initial illegal quit notice had the tone of encouraging the execution of genocide against Igbos in the North.

The Rights group wondered the graveside silence from the current Justice minister to the toxic hate filled anti-Igbo Hausa song that has been in circulation urging northern youths to implement the October 1st 2017 quit notice against Igbos in the North.

"We are shocked that even after the United Nations experts stated that the Arewa youth coalition members should be arrested and prosecuted by the Nigerian state for spreading hate messages aimed ay igniting the Rwanda type Rwanda, the Nigerian government still failed to arrest these lawless promoters of anti- Igno hate messages. To add salt to injury this same Attorney General and Minister of Justice who has betrayed his regional inclination to always do the bidding of the North still failed to prosecute these Arewa youth but has gone to Court to shamelessly asked that an accused person Mr Nnamdi Kanu who by the provisions of the Constitution is totally innocent until proven otherwise be taken back to the Prisons even when this same Nnamdi Kanu had spent almost three Years in Prison whilst the frivolous charges were pending before he was granted bail for a third time and released from jail. This is absolutely unacceptable and reprehensible and should be cindemned totally".