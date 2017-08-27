Delta @26: Okowa’s Predecessors Boycotts Thanksgiving, As Ukah Congratulates Deltans

Predecessors of Delta State governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa, Sunday boycotted the alleged jamboree thanksgiving Service put together to celebrate the 26 years of the creation of the state.

The ex-convicted governor of the state, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and former governor Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan as well as past military governors stayed away from the interdenominational thanksgiving service held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Delta Province 3 Headquarters, Asaba.

It was gathered that Okowa had extended invitation to the two former governors of the state but they allegedly proscribed the event.

At service, Pastor Jonathan Ihwighwu called for support for Governor Okowa’s administration and urged parents to concentrate on instilling the right morals on their children for a better society to be achieved even as he challenged those in position of authority to use such to glorify the name of God by engaging in the right actions.

In his speech, Governor Okowa opined that the people have a lot of reasons to celebrate adding that “As a people, as a state and as a government, we have every reason to celebrate because, if not for any other reason, from August last year when we marked our silver jubilee to this year, there is reasonable restoration of peace, especially in our creeks where there is no longer destruction of pipelines.”

According to the governor, “Though the impact of the peace that has returned to the creeks may not have been felt in our economy, because, the state did not only suffer from the effect of consistent low price of oil for more than 38 months; we were not just affected by the price going down and the quantum produced but, there is hope that it will be better.

“We are grateful to the church for the prayers, we are thankful to the youths for sheathing their swords, we thank our traditional rulers for their interventions, and to all those who worked for peace to return to our state, we say, thank you, this is a time for us to think, we should submit ourselves to the fact that each and every one of us has a role to play and we must be ready to offer leadership in one way or the other; we must continue to provide leadership in our homes and communities; each and every one of us is important in building a new Nigeria.

“We must be cautious of the statement we make because, the unity of this country is what all of us must work to sustain; we must learn to partner with ourselves and engage in actions that will deepen our love for one another. We thank God for the return of Mr President to the country, death is not a thing that one can wish any one and the return of President Buhari deserves to be celebrated, Nigerians have come to realize that it is better for us to remain united as a people,” Okowa stressed.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has congratulated Deltans for being resolute all through the period, especially the two years of this administration.

Speaking after the service, Ukah said that Deltans have every reason to celebrate, stating that despite the shortfall in federal allocation and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the state Governor has prudently applied what is available to the state to very critical areas of development in the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

Mr. Ukah urged warring communities in the state to sheathe their swords and embrace peace as no meaningful development can take place in areas were insecurity is the order of the day.

He charged Deltans to continue to support the present administration as the state government is more than ever before determined to bring more developmental projects to all parts of the state.

Mr. Ukah assured that all contractors who stopped work on their projects when the raining season started will return back to site as soon as the dry season sets in.