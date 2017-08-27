Wike’s assertion that APC destroyed institutions in Nigeria is false – Rivers APC

The assertion today by Gov Nyesom Wike that the All Progressives Congress, APC, has destroyed institutions in Nigeria is manifestly false.

The above is the stand of the River State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC, in a statement made available to journalists today in Port Harcourt.

According to Rivers APC Spokesman, Mr. Chris Finebone said, “Nigerians know between APC and PDP the party that finished the nation's institutions and brought us to this sorry pass. Wike needs to reset his assessment faculty and be factual and honest for once.”

It noted that “there is no evidence that INEC and the police are collaborating to favour APC like the PDP, INEC, security agencies collaborated with Wike and Gesila Khan to handover the entire electoral process to Nyesom Wike and the PDP in 2015. Gov. Wike is merely being haunted by his past and his shadows. Let him sort himself out and leave APC alone.”

Mr. Finebone stressed that, “the verdicts handed down by the Appeal Courts recently over the last rerun elections in Rivers State cannot be politicised by Gov. Wike as a means of shoring up morale amongst his party members. He should spare the judiciary his needless scathing criticism. Rivers people and Nigerians are fed up with the governor's antics of praising the judiciary when judgements favour his interest and lampooning the judiciary when otherwise happens.”

“The APC has taken notice of his subtle threat of violence come 2019. We can only remind him that 2019 won't be 2015. Never. A word is enough for the wise they say” the statement finally warned.