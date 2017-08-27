Court remands Cleric Over Alleged Fraud of N3m In Osun

A 25-year old cleric, Sulaiman Jimoh was on Friday ordered to be remanded at Ilesha Prison Custody by a Magistrate Court in Osogbo for allegedly defrauding one Fisoye Adeyemi to the sum of N3,000,000.

Briefing the court, Prosecutor Saheed Anifowose told the court that Sulaiman in the year 2015 at Lamuyan Village, Iwo,Osun State (Time and date were not stated) obtained the sum of N3m from Fisoye Adeyemi under the pretense of doing some spiritual healings for him.

He argued that the offence committed is contrary to and punishable under Section 419, 516 and 319 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

Meanwhile, the accused person who had no legal representative pleaded not guilty to the allegations leveled against him.

Ruling on the matter, Magistrate Habibat Bashiru ordered that the accused be kept in custody at Ilesa prison and adjourned the case till 30 August, 2017 for mention at Iwo Magistrate court.