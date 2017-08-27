BIAFRA: REVEALED NAMES OF DEFENDANTS IN THE CASE PENDING IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

By The Nigerian Voice

By The Nigerian Voice

A United States law firm, Fein & DelValle PLLC, instituted a civil case in a United States District Court for the District of Columbia on behalf of (10) Biafran plaintiffs, "John Doe, et al v. Turkur Yusuf Buratai, et al (Civil Action No. 1:17-cv-0133)". The attornys for the plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages to secure justice for complicity in the 2016 torture and extrajudicial killings under color of Nigerian law to retaliate for peaceful Biafran protests, prevention of genocide, ethnic cleansing or extermination of Christians in Nigeria by radical Islamic Hausa-Fulani terrorists.

Meanwhile, (13) of the Nigerian defendants have successfully been served with the notice of the litigation. In a document obtained by The Nigerian Voice, the defendants were reminded of the danger of not making a representation at the stipulated time of (21) days. "If you fail to respond, judgement by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. You also must file your answer or motion with the court" the document warned.

The lawyers for the plaintiffs recently visited Nigeria for further research into the case and to consolidate some evidence.

The names of the Nigerian defendants are:

(1) Governor William Maduabuchi Obiano: complicity and vicarious

culpability in the 2nd and 17th December 2015 pro Biafra protest

killings and the 29th and 30th May 2016 pro Biafra Heroes Day

massacre in Anambra State.

(2) Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu: complicity and vicarious

culpability in the 18th and 29th January and 9th February 2016 IPOB

massacre in Aba

(3) Retired IGP Solomon Arase: (he ordered the maximum use of force

and violent crackdown against unarmed and nonviolent pro Biafra

protesters): vicarious and operational culpability in the pro Biafra

protests’ massacre/mass shootings.

(4) IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris: operational culpability in the pro

Biafra protests’ massacre in his capacity then as AIG Federal OPS

(5) DIG Habila Joshak (then CP Abia), now DIG OPS: vicarious and

operational culpability in the pro Biafra activists’ singing and rally

massacre in Aba.

(6) AIG Hosea Karma (then CP Anambra), now AIG Zone 9: vicarious and

operational culpability in the pro Biafra protests’ massacre of 29th

and 30th May 2016.

(7) Major Gen Ibrahim Attahiru (then GOC 82 Division, Enugu and now

theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole): vicarious and operational

culpability in the pro Biafra protests’ massacre of 29th and 30th May

2016 in Anambra State and Asaba spill over massacre.

(8) CP Babatunde Johnson Kokomo (then DCP OPS, Anambra), now CP

Armaments at Force Headquarters: operational culpability in the pro

Biafra protests’ massacre of 29th and 30th May 2016.

(9) Col Issah Mehadi Abdullahi (then Commander/Cantonment Commandant,

Onitsha 302 Artillery; now at NIPSS, Kuru near Jos): operational

culpability in the pro Biafra jubilation and protests’ massacre of

17th December 2015 and 29th and 30th May 2016 in Anambra State.

(10) Major C.O. Ibrahim of Military Police Unit (leader of army

massacre operations of 29th and 30th May 2016 in Anambra State):

operational culpability in the pro Biafra protests’ massacre(now Lt

Col and Commander of Onitsha Military Police Unit of the Onitsha

Military Cantonment).

(11) CSP James Oshim Nwafor (OC/SARS, Anambra during the 2nd December

2015 joint massacre operations at Onitsha Niger Bridgehead, now O/C

File at CP’s Admin Office, Awka): operational culpability in the pro

Biafra protests’ massacre.

(12) CSP Bassey Abang (OC/SARS, Anambra during 29th and 30th May 2016

massacre, now OC/SARS, Abia State): operational culpability in the pro

Biafra protests’ massacre.

(13) ACP Peter W. Nwagbara ( he was Aba Area Commander during 9th

February 2016 IPOB massacre, now Police Area Commander of the Akwanga

Area Command in Nasarawa State) operational culpability in the pro

Biafra protests’ massacre.

(14) : Lt Col Sidi Umar Kasim (then Commander of 144 Battalion at Ukwa

Ngwa that massacred IPOB activists on 9th of February 2016 in Aba. 144

Battalion is a unit of 14 Brigade of Nigerian Army, Ohafia in Abia

State, now at 14 Brigade, Ohafia): operational culpability in the pro

Biafra protests’ massacre.

(15) Retired SSS Director Musa Lawal Daura (SSS DG; his agency

supplied hostile intelligence leading to the massacre in addition to

participation of his men in the joint security taskforce or JTF that

perpetrated the mass murder of pro Biafra activists): vicarious

culpability in the pro Biafra protests’ massacre.

(16) Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai: vicarious and

operational culpability in the massacre and maiming of defenceless

Shiite Muslims and pro Biafra activists