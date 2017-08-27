Senate Deputy Chief Whip and Senator representing Edo North, Senator Francis Alimikhena has lauded the achievement of Governor Godwin Obaseki describing it as an uncommon achievement adding that Government and Governance has assume a new meaning in reality across the state.

According to him, Edo State deserves to celebrate, if nothing else, looking back to our dark days of the PDP compare to the current high academic standard in the state in terms of structure and facilities with high level of infrastructural development all over the state and a self motivated workforce. While we thank God today for where we are as a State, we should also not forget that it would have been worst but for former Governor Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In a press statement issued by his Personal Assistant Benjamin Atu, to mark the 26th anniversary of the State creation today, Senator Alimikhena said' former Governor Adams Oshiomhole has made himself a conquering Model who move Edo State from a glorified local government area during the PDP era into a progressive State through purposeful leadership vis-à-vis infrastructural cum social economic development.

He maintained that development was a mere political slogan in Edo State until the reign of Oshiomhole and Obaseki. "At 26 years old as a State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has made himself an unusual Governor in Nigeria by his silent revolution and focus on the rural communities to synchronise government development in the rural and urban areas in order not to make the rural areas dejected.

While expressing great hope for the future of the State, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate commended Edo Sons and Daughters for their support and urged them to continue to hold the tempo all high in the State and defend the future of the state and their children by supporting the progressive government of Godwin Obaseki. "we cannot go back to the era where our state was an eye sore and a glorified local government."

Assessing the human capacity of the state in past 26 years, the Edo North Senator Said " Obaseki administration has emphasised capacity building in order to equip the work force with modern techniques to enable them face the challenges and enhanced service delivery in highly competitive and digitalized environment. " At 26 years of existence, we are well educated, highly skilled, intelligent and creative people.

Wishing the state and the government a happy celebration, Senator Alimikhena however, called on all Edo sons and daughters irrespective of political affiliation and religion to join hands with the incumbent governor in moving the state to the next level. "Democracy is only meaningful when everyone participate in the political process. Election is just one phase in the participation process. We must consolidate on our democracy through encouragement and support for the survival of the process." This will demand our collective wisdom as a state and prayers for the current administration.

You would recall, that Edo State was created by the General Ibrahim Babangida administration on August 26th 1992. As the Senator of the federal Republic of Nigeria, Alimikhena has promised to join hands with the Governor to bring more development to the people at the grassroots. He congratulate the "wake and see Governor" on his obvious developmental stride within a very short time and taking a clue from his predecessor Com Adams Oshiomhole who had earlier set the developmental pace for the state the statement added.

Benjamin Atu

Personal Assistant

Senator Francis Alimikhena

Deputy Chief Whip Senate.

