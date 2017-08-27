Man docked over alleged theft of TV, video player, others In Osun

A 25-year-old ex-convict, Shaheed Adeoti has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State over alleged burglary.

Adeoti was dragged to court by the Osun State Police command with bruises on his body on a five-count charge of burglary, theft, conspiracy and felony.

Prosecutor, Inspector Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused committed the offense on 19 and 20 of August 2017 at Halleluya area and Oloki Estate in osogbo, the State capital.

The accused, according to the prosecutor, broke into the house of one Atanda Hammed with intent to commit felony.

He said Adeoti stole one LED television valued at 43,000 and jewelries valued at N15,000 property of Hammed.

Prosecutor further explained that the accused also allegedly broke into the house of one Oyetunde Oyesiji and carted away some valuables.

The items stolen from Oyedeji include DVD player valued at N10,000 and Florescent lamps valued at N10,000.

He added that the offense committed by the accused is contrary to and punishable under Section 516, 411 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume. 11 Laws of Osun State 2003.

The accused who had no legal representative pleaded not guilty to the allegations preferred against him.

The prosecutor however, urged the court not to grant the accused bail on the ground that the suspect was an Ex-Convict who just returned from prison custody on the similar offence.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimoh Sodamade granted the accused bail in the sum of 500,000 with two sureties in the like sum.

Sodamade directed the police in charge of the case to verify the addresses of the sureties. She thereafter, adjourned the case till October 5 for hearing.