If Care Isn’t Taken, A Revolution Will Happen In Nigeria – Archbishop Atilade

Archbishop (Prof.) Magnus Atilade is the President and the Archbishop of Gospel Baptist Conference of Nigeria and Overseas, Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), South West as well as President of the Christian Welfare Initiative (CWI), an organisation that caters for the needs of Christians and non-Christians in Nigeria. Chinyere Abiaziem was with the Chiropractic physician recently where he shared his thoughts on burning issues. Excerpts:

Do you mind sharing your background, how you started as a Chiropractic Physician and Clergy and how you have fared these years as a leader?

I am the last child and the third son of the late Archbishop Emmanuel Adekunle Atilade. I was born in Lagos, in early 1940s. I would say I was fortunate, I was born into ministry. My father had been ordained as a Baptist minister about 25 years before I was born, my mother although she was from a Muslim background had accepted Christ, having been trained by the Baptist Women Missionaries. My father also was a mission boy who came from a pagan home. So I was born into a Baptist family.

We are Bible readers and Bible doers. So you can picture that type of family in those days in the 1940’s, strict Christian family. We kept all the rules you can imagine in the Bible: what we are, what we say, how we dressed and so on. Sunday was a Sabbath day, you don’t buy or sell. We spent the day reading the Bible or having siesta. I started my primary education in my father’s school, New Africa School, Ebute-Meta. I later went to Nigerian High School Mushin which he was also the proprietor.

From there I proceeded to Ibadan Grammar School where I took my School Certificate from where I passed the concessionary examination for medicine at the University of Ibadan. It was after this that I proceeded to America because I got interested in the profession of manipulating medicine known as Chiropractic and I studied at the University of Minnesota in the United States. I started to practice medicine in St. Paul Minnesota and I later proceeded to Bethel College and Seminary for Theological training. I was also ordained as a Deacon of Pilgrim Baptist Church in St. Paul Minnesota from where I came back to Nigeria. After a few years of tutelage in Nigeria, I became the Pastor of the Gospel Baptist Church, Festac Town, and Lagos.

From there I was transferred to become the Pastor of the Gospel Baptist Cathedral in Lagos. This was in 1989 and I served as a Bishop from then to 2008 when I was nominated to become the Archbishop. I have been serving as the Archbishop and President of the Gospel Baptist Conference of Nigeria; I have also served as the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter. It was then that CAN became more cohesive we were able to achieve a lot of things for Christendom. We spoke out courageously in the difficult years of Nigeria; the Babangida and Abacha years and Obasanjo. We spoke about that time we talked about Federalism, we talked of the need to do something about the Niger Delta, South-East Region; the unjust situation that is prevalent there.

The fact that where the main resources of the country are coming from have been so neglected and we predicted that it might lead to armed insurgency or militancy which later happened because of the abject neglect and poverty that was prevalent in those regions. So I would say that we have been relevant and we saw the need that the greatest problem Nigerian had was the lack of good leadership and we felt that we were going to train our young people on the act of leadership and its characteristics and so for many years, we brought young people together and took them to a camping session both at Badagry.

We were there for four to five sessions and also to the Trade Fair Centre along Badagry road, so many youths passed through us who are now doctors and lawyers, who still communicate to us about how blessed they were through those training sessions. So we thank God for our little contributions to the development of our country.

Does it bother you that hypocrisy has been described to be the order in today’s churches and what in your opinion are the other things detrimental to the growth of Christianity in the country?

The main challenge before us now is how to raise Christians, ground them in the ethics of good Christian practices and make them citizens of the kingdom of God. So that is what we are preoccupying ourselves with. As we know, there are so many things that are wrong now with the people who go by the label of pastors. We are saying that it is not the cassock that makes the mantle but the way you live your life; what people perceive you to be, what you are doing, what you are saying, everything goes to show that you are a child of God. Sincerely the church needs prayers because of the people operating it. All sorts of people are now operating churches-people without training and people who are not spiritually called as some see churches as business. You can also see the state of today’s church regarding those who build or fund it, for instance the recent church massacre and the alleged report about the person that built it is the sorry state we have found the church.

This is why we need to strengthen the umbrella body of Christians and I use this opportunity to call on Christians to support CAN’s operations through the donation of N500 per month, because if we are not able to have fund and keep the doors of the church open especially in critical areas where there is open hostility against the church primarily in the northern part of our country, then we will be abating the motives of some people to Islamise this country.

What do you think can bring an end to the religious bigotry in our nation?

As I have said publicly that even people who claim to be Muslims have not understood the religion of Islam properly as all of them say it is a religion of peace. So if it is a religion of peace, where did they say that you should go and kill somebody so as to enter paradise? There is nowhere it is said. Islam only said that you defend yourself against unbelievers; it does not say you should go and attack them.

In fact, the tradition of Islam says Prophet Mohammed says when Jews or Christian come into a village where there is no church or synagogue, they should open the mosque for them to go in and worship God, that they are all religions of the book, so people who take up sword and kill people unnecessarily are doing so out of ignorance. It is left for the Muslim leaders themselves to educate their people and some of these politicians are using it for their selfish ends.

The laughable one is this recent one, the Boko Haram or whatever they call themselves that say that western education is bad. In this 21st century, can anybody say that? If it is bad, how is it that the former governor of Central Bank and present governor of Kano State is an Islamic scholar; he speaks English and understands mathematics. Islam is not meant to pull people down or to make them ignorant but is out to liberate them and make them good citizens. Efforts should be made to correct these distortions so that we can have a peaceful country.

We have contributed to talk about the fact that there should be more things done to bring about inter-religious understanding and I am happy that the government heeded that call and they have instituted a body for inter-religious discourse. Though not enough has been done as we see incidences of conflagration or crisis but the problem of that is really due to ignorance.

Several reactions have greeted President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence, return and decision to work from home. What is your reaction to all of these?

We are very grateful to God for sparing his life. I think it is the direct answer to the prayers that men and women of good will offered on his behalf because we have built a lot of hope on him. With his antecedent and record he was going to bring about change in all aspects as was promised, nobody can blame him for falling sick. Those of us who are not sick should be thanking God. Let us be grateful to God. From my little background in medicine though he has not disclosed anything but it can be discerned by those taking care of people that he is anaemic.

So we are hoping that the serious work of administrating this country will not be too much for him health wise. Everything said and done is that one’s life is more important than an office. The work of administrating this country needs 100percent fitness. We wish him long life to enjoy the fruit of his labour because he has served this country meritoriously with all due respect and admiration for him. I am saying he should not over stress himself, he should think well and make a decision himself because whether one is alive or not Nigeria will still continue. I will advise Nigerians not to put pressure on the president or start demonstrating again but should give the president all the support and prayer at this time.

Talking about the President considering resignation, some are of the opinion that if he resigns and the Vice President takes over, that those in his power base will spawn trouble. How valid do you think this is sir?

Well that is true because we know that there are some people who live on the government and people holding positions. Those in that cabal do not want anything less than Buhari on the seat. They can be doing anything to frustrate the Vice president yet Nigeria is greater than anybody or group of people. That is the point that must be made; the interest of Nigeria is greater than any personal interest. On secession, tribal or ethnic interest we should always think of what is best for Nigeria and not what is best for a group of people or an individual. If he should resign the constitution says the Vice can take over. The election is around the corner and there will be consultations and negotiations to see that power remains in the north, which nobody is dragging but let us know that Nigeria is greater than any regional or sectional interest.

What is your impression about the call for Oduduwa Republic and perhaps Biafran Republic?

There has been a lot of tension and crisis, what we are calling for is restraint and cessation of hostilities and speeches that can incite or encourage violence. This is a sensitive time let me say that any group that want to secede does not mean that they will enter into the new world where everything is alright as there could be factions within the groups that will bring about unrest. For example we have many tribes enlisted as Biafra and nothing stops these tribes to have fracas among them.

Also we have had wars among ourselves as Yorubas, we have had Ekiti against Oyo and the likes. God in his wisdom knows why he has created all of us together in the country called Nigeria. Nobody should think that when we create the Biafra Republic or Oduduwa Republic then all the problems will get solved. All the challenges and benefits that can come to us in the Republic of Nigeria can still come to us in the Republic of Biafra or Oduduwa. There is a need for us to stay together because there is great benefit in our human and natural resources as a country what we need do is to restructure and do things that will make the centre not as bearing as it is now, with that everybody will be happy. We should really be a federation.

Are you lending your voice to the call for restructuring?

Yes. But not restructuring for restructuring sake but for better and harmonious relationship that is what we should be calling for. The states should not be strangled by the centre and that they should be independent. We have many states that can’t even take care of their population so how can they stand by themselves?

Sometime in May a coup was alleged which was dismissed by the armed force, do you envisage a military coup taking place in the country?

I will not support a coup but a revolution in the sense that if things are not corrected and the National Assembly continues to have the cabal of people who are for their own selves and people continue to steal and act as robbers as someone puts it, becoming multi billionaires, buying cars, putting their interest above national interest, I can say that very soon the populace of this country when they have nothing to lose again will throw caution into the wind and defend their rights. I will not pray for a bloody revolution but you can quote me, if care is not taken it will lead to a revolution.

It was reported days ago that some parastatals have refused to refund the N450billion revenue that ought to have been remitted to the federal government purse?

People cannot remit because they have shared the money among themselves which is part of the corruption that has eaten deep into the nation’s fabric. I rather will have the government to seize what they have spent the money on and take over their properties.

Which way forward do you suggest for the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike?

I call for temperance and patience. Some of the demands need to be looked into. ASUU for the interest of Nigerians should be reasonable about the demands that have been reported to be extreme. What is happening is that they see what is going on in other sectors and make their demands also, this is the situation. So what is good for the goose is also good for the gander. These are all evidences of the regretful situation we find ourselves as a nation. Prayers alone will not do, we need to take action.

An argument surfaced online recently about the payment of first fruit offering, whereby a preacher allegedly described it as scam. What is your position on this?

That cannot be correct because there are so many Bible passages that say we should honour God with our first fruit so we are honouring God. This is just one of the many ways of honouring God. Praise and worship is one aspect, giving alms another. It is God that gives the resources so what is wrong with you thanking him for his provision.

As a Chiropractic and natural therapist, what is your response on the forbiddance of traditional medicine by some Christians?

There is need for these Christians to be informed. Even in the Bible plants and herbs are said to be for our consumption and medicine as they cure our health challenges. Everything created by God is good. It is when we bring in things that distort our belief in God that it becomes bad. That is why people get it mixed up and do not know the difference.

Any parting words to our readers?

All will be well; the best will surface in this situation of recession. Infact this time can be a time for better blessings for those who believe especially in Christ Jesus. This is the time for us to worship God in spirit and in truth as well abide by God’s commandment.

-Independent_