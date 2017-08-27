@26, Delta Has Not Lived Up To Its Developmental Recognition --- Barr Ofume

Barely few hours for Delta State to mark 26 years of its creation, Chairman of the newest political party in the state, Young Democratic Party (YDP), Barr Festus Ofume, has lamented that the state has not lived up to expectation in terms of development.

“If we have to give a pass mark of fail and pass, Delta as a state wouldn’t have recorded a pass mark. For a state that is 26 years old, we have not seen what is expected of the developmental growth of a 26 years old state”, stressing that Delta has not lived up to its developmental recognition.

Barr Ofume stated this Thursday in an exclusive interview with our correspondent at the secretariat of the Indigenous Correspondents’ Chapel (ICC), of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, Asaba.

The YDP chairman pointed out that, if Delta is compared with other states like Lagos State where infrastructure and human capital developments thrive, “you will agree with me that Delta has not done anything”.

He alleged that the backwardness the state has been subjected to by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in the last 18 years is due to poor and bad leadership styles of the previous and present administrations in the state.

He highlighted lack of proper administration and poor governance as some factors bedeviling the development of the state, “a state that is 26 years should be able to boost of a city that should be identified with. Asaba, has been the capital of Delta State from inception and I tell you, if you go round the city of Asaba, you will weep. You don’t have anything to show that the place I actually a state capital”.

He bemoaned the ugly situation where flood sacks residents from their houses whenever it rained, “it is because the current administration and the previous administration do not understand what governance is. It is all about continuity”.

He also frowned at the failure of the PDP government to continue with some of the projects the previous administrations in the state could not complete which were abandoned by the Mr Ifeanyi Okowa’s government.

Hear him: “a situation whereby you will see a government or governor that enters into an office and will not continue with the policies of the past administration is regrettable. We have heard situations in which roads like Infant Jesus, Direct Labour Agency, Mariam Babagida Way, have been abandoned and if you ask questions, you will be told that these roads have been awarded by the past administration”, alleging that though the monies have been embezzled, he noted that there is continuity in government.

He said if the contract(s) as at the time of award were priority projects to be done by the state, the new administration should review and re-award the contracts, “the aim of awarding developmental contracts is to alleviate the suffering of the masses”.

“the administrations in Delta State do not actually understand what is governance and it has been the PDP led government up till this very moment”, lamenting the sorry state of the state own transport company otherwise known as Delta Line, “where is Delta Line today? It is grounded”, he alleged.

On the Delta State Traffic Management Agency (DESTMA), the YDP chairman said, “I see them everywhere; they sit under the umbrella trees doing nothing, they disguise with their uniforms so that they will enable you or lure you to commit an offence and collect money from you”, stressing that the state government channels resources into programmes and policies that has no impact on the people.

On the N10 billion Paris Club Refund to the state, the chairman noted, “We are supposed to have the legislative arm of government that should check to the executive in their excess, we also have the office of the Auditor-General that is supposed to audit the activities of the executive arm of government. I don’t want to pre-empt whatever will happen but I believe that the right action would have been for the state government to come out with a blueprint on how they have expended this money and then it is for the citizens to accept and look at how they allocated this money and then give a little time to begin to see if actually the fund as been injected into the state will begin to yield fruit”.

He said if in due time the effect of the money is not felt, noting that not well driven down to the last person, “you and I will know truly well that what they have told us is really not actually the truth”.

At press time, text message sent to the cell phone of the state chairman of PDP, Barr Kingsley Esiso was rebuffed.