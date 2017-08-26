CCB Staff protest illegal reinstatement of retired Ag sectary

The staff of Code of Conduct Bureau Abuja on Thursday staged a peaceful protest against the reinstatement of Mrs. Foleshade Kolawole former acting secretary who retired from civil service since 12th, April 2017 and came with a letter of reinstatement from the office of secretary to the federation.

In their letter of protest, jointly signed by all the labour unions in the Code of Conduct Bureau, on behalf of Joint Negotiating Council of the union on 23rd August 2017 Which includes Comrade Ada Stephen as chairman, Comrade Boniface Ejiogu secretary and comrade Onoja Isaac chairman Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria stated that such directive is illegal, unfortunate and suspicious. He assured that the union will totally reject such directive, which they say is entirely against anti-corruption fight in Nigeria being advocated by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

They hinted that the problem of Mrs. Kolawole started when the former board chairman and his board members served a memo titled “RE:INSUBORDINATION AND RECALIUTRANT BEHAVOUR TO CONSTITUTED AUTHORITIES”. The bureau executive council indefinitely suspended Mrs. Folashade Kolawole for serious abuse of office and official misconduct in mobilizing the directorate cadre staff to reject the approval of the SOP the president and commander-in-chief of the federal republic of Nigeria,

Code of Conduct Bureau workers alledged that when Mrs. Kolawole Collected the letter of indefinite suspension instead of going for suspension, the same day she quickly wrote a letter of voluntary retirement on 12th of April 2017 which the the chairman, Mr. Sam Saba graciously approved. The approval letter stated ".. nevertheless, BEC has magnanimously approved your voluntary retirement from service with effect from 12th April, 2017 and wish you well in your retirement....", copy of the letter was made available to our correspondent. The union said they were very surprised to see Mrs. Folashade Kolawole who had already been paid all her entitlement coming back from the back door to force Mr. Agom-Tor Ngusha the present acting secretary to hand over to her with immediate effect.

The union opined that in history of the civil service, that has never happened before and the union will fully stand against the injustice.

The workers also informed our correspondent that the moral of workers during madam Kolawole regime as acting secretary was like hell on earth, indicating that the staff morale was at the lowest peak while Mrs. Folashade Kolawole was acting like a garrison commander. They said that at a stage, Mrs. Folashade Kolawole unilaterally withdrew N21 Million naira from the account of the staff cooperative society and and till date she has not finish paying back the money which still remain N9.6 Million. However as the peaceful protest was going on, Mrs. Folashade Kolawale Mobilized the security men led by The Divisional Police Officer in charge of federal secretariat to force her way into the office of the acting secretary Mr. Agom-Tor Ngusha but her action was resisted by the protesting workers.

Comrade Idoko Isaac Onoja also informed our correspondent that on Friday 25th August 2017, the office of the secretary to the government of the federation led by Mr. R.P Ugo the Permanent Secretary General Services, the same officer that signed the letter of re-instatement of Mrs. Kolawole, told the acting secretary Mr. Agom-Tor to immediately hand over to Mrs. Kolawole. The union emphasized that the staff can not be intimidated or harassed by some people in power for no just course. They regretted that an agency like CCB that fights corruption in the public service is now being used by some people in power to promote illegality and corruption.

When our correspondent contacted Mrs. Folashade Kolawole on her mobile phone to verify the allegations against her, she responded that she is a civil servant, hence, cannot speak to the press.

In the same vein, our correspondent spoke to the Director of press office, secretary to the government of the federation. He confirmed that reinstatement letter actually originated from their office but declined to answer other questions put to him.

Code of Conduct Bureau is under the supervision of the presidency and not under the office of the secretary to the federal government. The list of the new Board members is still awaiting the confirmation of the senate. In the law establishing the Code of Conduct Bureau, nobody is authorized to give any directive except the executive of the board.