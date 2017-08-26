Delta @26: We Will Soon Publish Okowa’s Loopholes, APC Threaten

Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has threatened the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of Mr Ifeanyi Okowa, of bringing to public domain areas ravaged by flood across the state, stressing that at 26, there is nothing to celebrate.

“We have asked party leaders to move round the state and take photographs of areas that are affected by rain. We are going to publish them and tell Nigerians what is happening in Delta State”, he threatened

The state secretary of the party, Mr Chidi Okonji, who spoke with our correspondent on a telephone conversation Saturday, accused the PDP government of having nothing to show amidst the huge allocation coming to the state from the federal government.

“There is nothing to celebrate, there is no development in the state since the PDP government came into power”, pointing out that the road that leads to the state secretariat, Direct Labour Agency road, roads within Umuago quarters, Asaba, Igbuzor road and the Okpanam roads are nothing to write home about. Delta is one of the highest states receiving allocation in the country”, the APC scribe lamented.

According to him, the Okowa led administration in the state has allegedly worsen the living standard of Deltans, alleging that prostitution is on the increase, just as the APC chieftain tongue lashed Okowa for allegedly not paying salaries as at when due.

The APC stalwart revealed that even in the governor’s own local government, Ika North East and his ward, Okowa cannot boost of development, not to talk of road construction, saying that hunger has bedeviled the people.

He wondered why the Okowa administration has refused to probe the administration of the former governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan over alleged sharp corrupt practices.

He purported that some persons in the Okowa’s administration have turned governance to family business, “we have no message for the PDP government in the state. Rather, our message is to Deltans to vote out PDP from power come 2019”.

On the alleged 50:35:15 sharing formula between Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru and Engr. Victor Ochei, currently tearing the party apart Okonji said, “I was not in the meeting, the like of Emerhor who held the meeting with them should be in the best position to answer the question”.

He also debunk the wide spread zoning formula in the party, noting that the party primary would bring out the most acceptable candidate for the 2019 gubernatorial race, “There is nothing like zoning in APC, the most popular and acceptable person will take the ticket during the party primary. The likes of Ogboru, Ochei, Emerhor, Okotie, Iyk Odjukpo AKA the Jagaban of APC are some of the line ups who have indicated interest to run under the APC platform.

On the local government polls, he said the party has always won election but were rigged out, promising that the party would resist every plan to rig the firth coming local government election.

Hear him: “we will do our best and leave the rest for God in the next council election. We are going to resist PDP rigging tactics”, adding that he has confidence in the Moses Ogbe-led DSIEC, “I have very strong reasons to believe in the DSIEC Chairman, he will conduct a free and fair elections”, he said.